Tommy Fleetwood and Luke Donald sign up for inaugural Dubai Invitational

European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald and six-time DP World Tour winner Tommy Fleetwood have joined the star names set to take part in the inaugural Dubai Invitational that takes place early 2024.

The tournament at Dubai Creek Resort, that takes place from January 11-14, has also signed up four-time DP World Tour winner Ryan Fox, with the trio lining up alongside world No 2 Rory McIlroy and his Ryder Cup teammate Nicolai Hojgaard, who won the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai last month, in the field.

It has been a year to remember for Donald after he guided Europe to a superb victory against the United States in the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome.

In November, it was confirmed that Donald would remain in charge for the 2025 tournament at Bethpage Black in New York, with the 45-year-old becoming Europe’s first repeat captain since Bernard Gallacher in 1991, 1993 and 1995.

“It’s great to start my 2024 season at the Dubai Invitational,” said the former world No 1. “We always get a lot of support from the fans when the Tour visits Dubai.

“It’s a cool place to play golf and with the added novelty of this being a brand-new event on the calendar, I’m sure it’s going to be a fantastic experience for everyone.”

Dubai resident Fleetwood – who secured three points for Europe at this year's Ryder Cup in Italy – has a proven track record in the UAE having secured successive Abu Dhabi titles in 2017 and 2018. He also finished joint runner-up at this year's DP World Tour Championship.

“It’s always nice to play events in front of your friends and family, especially one with a Pro-Am format like the Dubai Invitational,” said Fleetwood. “It’s great to have two weeks in Dubai and I hope that it will set me up for a big year.”

New Zealander Fox secured his biggest career victory to date at the 2023 BMW PGA Championship after posting a five-under-par round of 67 on Sunday to lift the famous trophy at Wentworth Club in England.

The 36-year-old now has four DP World Tour victories to his name, including the 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, which features similarities to the Pro-Am format at the Dubai Invitational.

“I’m really excited for what 2024 has to offer and kick-starting things at the Dubai Invitational will be a fun week,” said Fox. “I’ve always enjoyed playing the Pro-Am format, it’s a unique way for us to compete and I’ve had success playing alongside some interesting characters from all walks of life.”

The Dubai Invitational will be played bi-annually in 2024, 2026 and 2028. Fans will be able to attend for free by registering in advance for general admission tickets here.