Nicolai Hojgaard aims for third title in UAE at inaugural Dubai Invitational

Nicolai Hojgaard will aim for his third title in the UAE when the Dane competes alongside Ryder Cup teammate Rory McIlroy at the inaugural Dubai Invitational in January, organisers confirmed on Tuesday.

Hojgaard, 22, completed his 2023 season in fine style last month by winning the DP World Tour Championship, birdieing five of his last six holes to claim the biggest victory of his career and his first Rolex Series title. He will now aim to begin 2024 in similar form when he returns to the UAE for the new four-day event at Dubai Creek Resort from January 11-14.

The Dubai Invitational will see a 72-hole strokeplay tournament played concurrently with a three-day Pro-Am team event, with Sunday featuring professionals only.

“I love playing golf in the UAE and it’s the perfect place to start the year after the winter break,” said Hojgaard, who also won his second of his three DP World Tour titles in the UAE at the 2022 Ras Al Khaimah Championship.

“The conditions and the setup of the golf courses clearly suit my game and I always feel confident playing in Dubai, and with the pro-am format it adds a different dimension to the event, which I think is really exciting. It should be a great week and I can’t wait to get to Dubai Creek Resort in January.”

Hojgaard's victory at the DP World Tour Championship in November concluded a memorable season, which included victories with Continental Europe at the inaugural Hero Cup – also in the UAE – and with Team Europe in the Ryder Cup, as well as earning PGA Tour playing privileges for 2024 via the FedEx Cup.

Last month's victory at Jumeirah Golf Estates also saw Hojgaard finish runner-up to McIlroy in the season-long Race to Dubai and ahead of such stellar names as Masters champion Jon Rahm and world No 4 Viktor Hovland.

“I’m delighted Nicolai has confirmed to play," tournament host Abdulla Al Naboodah said. "He’s had an incredible few weeks during and since the Ryder Cup. He won the RAK Championship which Phoenix Capital supported a couple of years ago, so it’s great have him in the field again in January.”

Højgaard will join reigning Race to Dubai Champion Rory McIlroy in the field for the first event of 2024