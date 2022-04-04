Al Jazira up to second in Adnoc Pro League after victory over Shabab Al Ahli

Al Jazira moved up to second in the Adnoc Pro League table on Sunday after claiming a 2-1 victory over Shabab Al Ahli at Mohamed bin Zayed stadium.

First half goals from Milos Kosanovic and Abdoulay Diaby proved enough for the hosts, although Yahya Al Ghassani pulled one back in the second half to ensure a tense finish.

The win lifts the defending champions to within five points of leaders Al Ain, who can re-establish an eight-point advantage when they host Al Wasl on Tuesday.

Jazira captain Ali Khaseif said it was an important win to keep the pressure on Al Ain.

“It indeed was a good result for us to stay in the league race,” the UAE goalkeeper said. “The league race is far from over with six matches left even though Al Ain remain in a strong position.”

Kosanovic opened the scoring after guiding home a corner from Abdulla Ramadan on 18 minutes, before Diaby doubled Jazira's lead nine minutes later when he picked up a through pass from Ali Mabkhout to slot past goalkeeper Hassan Hamza Ali.

Al Ghassani halved the deficit when he tapped in a rebound after Khaseif’s diving attempt to stop a curling effort from Mohammed Rabi ricocheted off the near post.

Sharjah solidify top four hopes

Sharjah solidified their hopes of a top four finish with victory over Al Nasr 2-0 at the Al Maktoum stadium.

Bernard Duarte and Marcus Vinicius were on target either side of half time to keep Cosmin Olaroiu’s side in fourth spot, nine points clear of fifth-placed Shabab Al Ahli.

Duarte nearly gave Sharjah the lead when Ben Malango teed Caio Lucas up on the left wing of the penalty area as his effort was denied by goalkeeper Ahmed Shambih before the Brazilian midfielder fired the rebound over the crossbar.

However, Duarte was on target three minutes before the interval when a poor clearance from Nasr goalkeeper hit the Brazilian forward's leg and went into the back of the net.

Vinicius sealed Sharjah’s victory by neatly chipping the ball over Shambih after exchanging passes with Caio on 69 minutes.

“It was a good game and a good result, and the most important was to win the three points from this away game,” Duarte said.