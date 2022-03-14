Tom Brady retirement U-turn: 10 successful comebacks from Jordan to Foreman

Seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady ended his brief retirement on Sunday when he announced he would be returning for a 23rd season in the NFL.

Brady's decision to retire on February 1 was not unexpected but came after the future Hall of Famer had enjoyed one of the best seasons of his long career at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team he will return to for the upcoming season.

A five-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player and three-time NFL season MVP, Brady already has a record 243 regular-season victories as well and also holds the league's passing record.

The 44-year-old is not the first elite athlete to have second thoughts on retirement.

Above is a picture gallery of 10 successful sports comebacks - from George Foreman to Roger Clemens.

