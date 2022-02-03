Brazil's Palmeiras the latest team to touch down in Abu Dhabi for Fifa Club World Cup

Copa Libertadores champions Palmeiras have arrived in Abu Dhabi ahead of their participation in the Fifa Club World Cup.

The Brazilian side, who have won back-to-back South American championships, enter the tournament at the semi-final stage next week. They will meet the winners of Saturday’s second-round march between Egypt’s Al Ahly and Monterrey of Mexico. The Club World Cup, taking place for a fifth time in the capital, begins on Thursday.

Palmeiras captain Gustavo Gomez said: “I'm very happy to arrive in Abu Dhabi to participate once again in the Fifa Club World Cup. We have a great responsibility, especially as we will compete against the world’s biggest clubs.

“We are all hoping to have a great competition, especially on the back of our successful participation in last year’s edition. We want to put in strong performances and fight for the title.”

Last year, Palmeiras debuted at the Club World Cup, but finished fourth in Qatar following defeat in the semi-final to Mexico’s Tigres. They then lost the play-off for third on penalties to Ahly.

The Sao Paulo club booked their spot in Abu Dhabi by successfully defending the Copa Libertadores, when they saw off compatriots Flamengo in the final in November in Montevideo, Uruguay. Palmeiras, whose semi-final on February 8 is staged at Al Nahyan Stadium, were given a significant send-off when leaving for the Emirates.

The rescheduled 2021 Club World Cup kicks off on Thursday, with UAE champions Al Jazira hosting Tahiti’s AS Pirae at the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium. The winner goes on to face Asian champions Al Hilal on Sunday, with the victor of that match setting up a mouth-watering tie three days later with European champions Chelsea.