Palmeiras fans give team huge send-off for Fifa Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi - in pictures

Palmeiras supporters gave their team a rapturous send-off as the squad prepared to head to Abu Dhabi for the 2021 Fifa Club World Cup.

Hundreds of supporters wearing scarfs and dressed in the team's distinctive green home colours let off flares and surrounded the team bus as it departed the club's training ground in Sao Paulo to head to the airport.

Palmeiras punched their ticket for the UAE after a 2-1 extra-time victory over fellow Brazilian club Flamengo in November's Copa Libertadores final.

The tournament, taking place in the capital for the fifth time, brings together the champions of the six continental confederations and the host nation’s most recent league winners.

The postponed 2021 edition will be held from February 3-12.

Palmeiras enter at the semi-final stage, where they wait to learn who their opponents will be.

The opening match takes place on Thursday when the hosts Al Jazira take on Oceania representative TS Pirae.