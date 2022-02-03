Romelu Lukaku arrives with point to prove: Five players to watch at Fifa Club World Cup

The 2021 Fifa Club World Cup gets underway this week as football's continental champions descend on Abu Dhabi to crown the kings of world football.

Ahead of tournament kick-off, which begins with UAE champions Al Jazira taking on AS Pirae at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium on Thursday, John McAuley picks out five players to watch.

Abdullah Ramadan (Al Jazira)

A product of the Jazira youth academy, the Emirati midfielder has become an integral component for both club and country. Ramadan was a pivotal part of the capital side’s UAE title-winning team last season, and shone throughout the UAE's late run to the final round of World Cup qualification.

An intelligent playmaker with an eye for a killer pass, Ramadan’s on-pitch relationship with striker Al Mabkhout represents one of Jazira’s most potent weapons.

Abdullah Ramadan, right, in action for the UAE against Qatar in the Arab Cup. Reuters

Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea)

It’s been a strange first season back at Chelsea for the Belgian striker. Lukaku began brilliantly following his $129 million move from Inter Milan, scoring four goals in his opening four matches.

An injury soon curtailed his contribution, then a controversial interview professing his love for Inter threatened his relationship with the club. So Lukaku arrives in Abu Dhabi with a point to prove. A strong Club World Cup could reignite second spell at Chelsea.

Romelu Lukaku, right, in action for Chelsea against Tottenham in the English Premier League. EPA

Salem Al Dawsari (Al Hilal)

Undoubtedly one of the most talented players in Asia, the Saudi Arabia international will most probably hold the key to Hilal’s hopes of going far in Abu Dhabi.

Al Dawsari was often a standout last year in his club’s march to a record fourth Asian Champions League crown - he scored in every knockout round except the final - while he has captained his country in Salman Al Faraj’s injury-enforced absence.

Al Hilal midfielder Salem Al Dawsari, right, shoots in the AFC Champions League quarter-final against Persepolis. AFP

Gustavo Scarpa (Palmeiras)

The attacking midfielder could well be considered his side’s main creative spark in Abu Dhabi after registering a league-high 13 assists in Brazil’s Serie A last season.

Scarpa has helped the Sao Paulo club to back-to-back Copa Libertadores crowns – the first time a team has retained the trophy in two decades – and should be vital to Palmeiras’ chances of becoming Brazil’s first Club World Cup champions since Corinthians in 2012.

Palmeiras' Gustavo Scarpa celebrates winning the Copa Libertadores against Flamengo. Reuters

Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly)

The Tunisian left back is a late addition to the squad following his national team’s quarter-final exit from the Africa Cup of Nations. His presence will therefore be crucial given Ahly enter the competition with a number of key absentees (many are currently competing for Egypt in Cameroon).

Maaloul can chip in with goals too: in six Egyptian league matches this season, he has found the net four times, albeit mostly from the penalty spot.