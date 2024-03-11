Year of Elections: Inside Russia's political landscape and Putin’s popularity

Russia, the largest state in the world and a key player in global geopolitics, is gearing up for its presidential election on March 14 amid international scrutiny and domestic complexities.

Since February, 2022, when it launched an invasion of Ukraine that sparked a brutal war that continues to this day, Russia has reshaped – perhaps forever – the world’s conversations about geopolitics, peace and security.

Few expect anyone to come out on top other than Russia’s current president, Vladimir Putin. He has held the presidency since 2012 and before that held it from 2000 to 2008. He was also prime minister from 1999 to 2000 and from 2008 to 2012.

Join Sulaiman Hakemy, The National's Opinion editor, in conversation with Mary Dejevsky, a seasoned writer and broadcaster, as they delve into the political landscape in Russia, power politics in Moscow, and why Putin is so popular.