World Cup round-up: Three red cards and a host nation off to a flying start

The 2026 Fifa World Cup opened with a result, record and refereeing performance nobody will forget quickly.

Mexico beat South Africa 2-0 at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, with Julian Quinones opening the scoring after just nine minutes before Raul Jimenez headed home a second in the 67th minute.

The match will be remembered as much for what happened off the ball as on it. Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio showed three red cards across the 90 minutes, a record for a World Cup opening match and a number that puts 2026 in remarkable statistical company after just one game.

Elsewhere in Group A, South Korea beat the Czech Republic 2-1 in Guadalajara, joining Mexico on three points. The two sides now meet in what is already shaping up as the group's defining fixture.

For Arab fans, the tournament begins in earnest this weekend. Qatar face Switzerland on Saturday at 11pm UAE time, before Morocco take on Brazil at 2am on Sunday, a rematch loaded with expectation on both sides after Morocco's remarkable run to the semi-finals in Qatar four years ago.

Tonight, Canada open their home campaign against Bosnia and Herzegovina at 11pm UAE time in Toronto, followed by the US against Paraguay at 5am UAE time on Saturday in Los Angeles.

Mina Rzouki presents Trending Middle East's World Cup round-up, a daily bonus series from The National for the duration of the tournament.