Lebanon-Israel talks to resume and Hormuz risks remain

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, Lebanon and Israel are set to resume talks in Washington amid continuing efforts to extend a fragile ceasefire, after renewed violence in southern Lebanon.

We also look at developments in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran says the waterway cannot reopen under the current conditions, with new incidents involving vessels adding to risks for global shipping.

In the UAE, President Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara in Abu Dhabi, focusing on economic co-operation and regional security, as Syria deepens ties with Gulf states during a wider regional tour.

In Dubai, authorities announce a major expansion of the Metro network, with a new Gold Line project aimed at supporting future growth and connectivity.

And in Abu Dhabi, new road toll gates are set to be introduced to ease congestion, expanding the Darb network and changing how motorists travel along key routes in the emirate.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.