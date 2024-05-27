Israeli strike kills dozens in Rafah, turbulence injures 12 on flight to Dublin – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, an overnight Israeli strike kills at least 35 Palestinians and injures dozens in an area of southern Gaza designated as a safe zone for displaced people. The death toll is expected to rise.

Twelve people are injured when turbulence rocks a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Dublin.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino congratulates Al Ain on winning the Asian Champions League and qualifying for the 2025 Club World Cup, in a video posted on Instagram.