Israel-Gaza war live: At least 35 killed in overnight strikes on Rafah

<p>Israel's military said on Sunday it had carried out a precise strike on a Hamas compound in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.</p><p>But it said it was reviewing the incident after reports that the strike caused a fire and civilians were harmed.</p><p>"An [Israeli] aircraft struck a Hamas compound in Rafah in which significant Hamas terrorists were operating," the military said.</p><p>"The strike was carried out against legitimate targets under international law, using precise munitions and on the basis of precise intelligence that indicated Hamas's use of the area.</p><p>"The IDF is aware of reports indicating that as a result of the strike a fire was ignited and several civilians in the area were harmed. The incident is under review."</p><p>- <em>Reuters</em></p>