Fire rages following an Israeli strike on an area designated for displaced Palestinians, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, in this still picture taken from a video, May 26, 2024. Reuters

Israel-Gaza war live: At least 35 killed in overnight strikes on Rafah

The strike took place in Tel Al Sultan neighbourhood in western Rafah

  • Dozens killed and wounded in Israeli strikes on Rafah
  • Israeli military 'reviewing' Rafah strike that caused civilian harm
  • Gaza truce mediators finalising new proposal
  • Raids in occupied West Bank ongoing
  • Amnesty seeks war crimes inquiry into three Israel strikes
  • Norway: Arab peace plan to Israel-Palestine conflict is 'best game in town'
  • Gaza death toll reaches 35,984, with 80,643 wounded
Updated: May 27, 2024, 5:38 AM