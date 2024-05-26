Passengers and crew injured after turbulence on Doha to Dublin flight

Twelve people have been injured during turbulence on a flight from Doha to Dublin.

Dublin Airport said six passengers and six crew were hurt after experiencing turbulence over Turkey during the Qatar Airways flight.

Flight QR017, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, was met by emergency services after it landed as scheduled shortly before 1pm Dublin time on Sunday.

Irish broadcaster RTE, citing passengers arriving at Dublin Airport, said the incident lasted less than 20 seconds and occurred during food and drinks service.

A spokeswoman for Qatar Airways told The National the passengers and crew sustained minor injuries and are receiving medical attention.

The airline has opened an internal investigation into the incident.

“Qatar Airways can confirm that flight QR017 a Boeing B787-9 from Doha to Dublin has landed safely. A small number of passengers and crew sustained minor injuries in flight and are now receiving medical attention. The matter is now subject to an internal investigation," said the spokeswoman.

"The safety and security of our passengers and crew are our top priority.”

Dublin Airport said police and fire and rescue teams met the aircraft on arrival.

“Upon landing, the aircraft was met by emergency services, including airport police and our fire and rescue department, due to six passengers and six crew on board reporting injuries after the aircraft experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey,” the airport said on X.

“The Dublin Airport team continues to provide full assistance on the ground to passengers and airline staff.”

It comes a week after one passenger died and dozens were injured on a flight from London’s Heathrow Airport to Singapore when a Singapore Airlines plane hit an air pocket, causing it to plunge.

One British man died from a suspected heart attack, while seven people were left critically injured after sustaining head injuries. Nine crew members and 23 passengers suffered moderate injuries. Sixteen other people with less serious injuries received hospital treatment, while another 14 were treated at the airport.

The interior of Singapore Airline flight SQ321 is pictured after an emergency landing at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport. Reuters

The Boeing 777, which carried 211 passengers and 18 crew members, descended 6,000 feet in about three minutes after encountering severe turbulence over the Andaman Sea. The flight diverted to Bangkok.

The aircraft returned to Singapore on Sunday, five days after its emergency landing in Bangkok, the carrier said in a statement.

Fifty-two people who were on board remain in Bangkok, including 40 passengers and a crew member receiving treatment in hospital, it said.

Five of the injured are in intensive care - three Australians, one British and one New Zealander, Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital in Bangkok said on Sunday.

Turbulence-related airline accidents are the most common type, according to a 2021 study by the US National Transportation Safety Board.

From 2009 through 2018, the US agency found that turbulence accounted for more than a third of reported airline accidents and most resulted in one or more serious injuries, but no aircraft damage.

'Getting worse'

A recent report that found bumpier flights are more common than ever before, with clear-air turbulence intensifying significantly worldwide in the past four decades.

Clear-air turbulence occurs at high altitudes in otherwise clear skies and is often associated with the jet stream – fast-flowing air currents that move from west to east in the upper atmosphere. It is the most dangerous type of turbulence because it cannot be seen and is virtually undetectable with current technology.

A pilot told The National there can, however, be subtle signs associated with clear-air turbulence.

“Often they have different temperatures and there is no alarm for that. You have to be looking at the outside air temperature gauge to spot it," Chris Hammond, a retired British Airways and easyJet pilot, told The National.

Turbulence has only been tracked since the 1970s, but has been rising, most likely due to an increase in temperatures, say experts.

“We now have strong evidence that turbulence is increasing because of climate change," Professor Paul Williams, an atmospheric scientist at the University of Reading, told The National.

"We recently discovered that severe clear-air turbulence in the North Atlantic has increased by 55 per cent since 1979. Our latest future projections indicate a doubling or trebling of severe turbulence in the jet streams in the coming decades, if the climate continues to change as we expect.”