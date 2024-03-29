Israeli strike kills 36 Syrian soldiers, 45 pilgrims die in South Africa crash - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, an Israeli air strike on Syria's north-western Aleppo province killed at least 36 people, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

At least 45 people died travelling to an Easter event in South Africa when their bus plunged off a bridge.

Former crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried was sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in the 2022 collapse of FTX, once one of the world's most popular platforms for trading digital currency.

Hundreds gathered in Amman for a fourth straight night to call for an end to Israel’s war in Gaza.