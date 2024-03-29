Israel strikes Syria's Aleppo killing dozens of soldiers and Iran-backed militants

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Dozens of Syrian soldiers and Hezbollah members were killed in an Israeli air strike on north-western Aleppo province on Friday, in one of the biggest attacks against Syria and the Iranian-backed group since the start of the war in Gaza.

The attack came as Israel intensified its attacks on Hezbollah and pro-Hamas militant groups in neighboring Lebanon, raising fears that the recent escalation might aim to widen the ongoing regional conflict

The strike hit an area "close to rockets depots belonging to Lebanese group Hezbollah" near Aleppo's international airport, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, adding that at least 36 soldiers were killed and dozens were injured.

Security sources told Reuters that five members of Hezbollah were among those killed. They put the death toll at 38.

Israel didn't comment on the attack.

According to Syria's Defence Ministry, dozens of civilians and military personnel were killed and injured in the strike that happened at about 1.45am local time.

The ministry said that the Israeli strike hit "a number of points in the Aleppo countryside, coinciding with a drone attack carried out by terrorist organisations from Idlib and the western Aleppo countryside, in an attempt to target civilians in the city of Aleppo and its surrounding areas".

Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on Syria since the country's civil war began in 2011. The frequency of the attacks has increased since the start of the conflict in Gaza on October 7.

On Thursday, two people were killed in an Israeli air strike on a residential building near Damascus, Syrian state media reported. Sana news agency also said "material damage was caused as a result of an Israeli aggression".

Fighters with Iran-backed groups, including Hezbollah, control vast areas of eastern, southern, and north-western Syria and several areas near the capital.

Israel and Hezbollah have traded fire across the Israel-Lebanon border since the war erupted in Gaza. The clashes are the biggest escalation in tensions since they fought a month-long conflict in 2006.