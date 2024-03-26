Israel urged to heed UN resolution, France on high alert after Moscow attacks – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.
On today’s episode, Arab nations call on Israel to adhere to a UN Security Council resolution that demands an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls off meetings in Washington after the US allowed the Security Council resolution to pass by abstaining.
Following an ISIS attack on a concert hall in Moscow, France raises its terror alert level to the maximum.
