Biden criticises Israel, Pakistan holds election and Putin issues warning - Trending

US President Joe Biden has delivered his most direct criticism of Israel since the start of the Gaza conflict, calling the country's offensive “over the top” and saying he was working to push for a “sustained pause” in the fighting.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned it is “impossible” his country's military will be defeated in Ukraine. He said Moscow had no interest in expanding the war into other countries.

Pakistan's main political parties were tied neck and neck in early election results on Friday, after vote counting was hit by delays blamed on the suspension of mobile phone services.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is seen in videos confronting Al Hilal fans after his Al Nassr team lost 2-0 to their Saudi Pro League rivals.