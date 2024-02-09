Pakistan election: Early results show candidates locked in tight race

The main candidates in Pakistan's general election were neck and neck in early results announced on Friday, after the country's poll authority said counting was hit by disruption to the internet.

Results showed five of the 265 parliament seats up for grabs were taken by supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, candidates who contested the election as independents, while four were won by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN), the party of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Reuters reported.

Three seats were taken by the Pakistan Peoples Party of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, son of assassinated prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

Gohar Khan, chairman of Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, said in a post on X that it was leading in more than 150 seats, but that “attempts are being made to change the results".

The PMLN declared it would form a government in Islamabad, with information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb saying the party's position was “strong.”

An “internet issue” was the reason behind the delay in results being announced, the Election Commission of Pakistan said.

Mobile phone services, which were suspended by before the election on Thursday, were partially resumed.

Authorities said the suspension was carried out as a security measure. Services were cut by “law and order agencies” after violence on Wednesday in which 26 people were killed, Reuters quoted Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja as saying.

The main election battles involve candidates backed by Imran Khan, whose PTI party won the last national election, and the PMLN. Its leader, Mr Sharif, is said to be backed by the country's powerful military.

A party needs 133 seats in parliament to secure a simple majority.

Elections in Pakistan 2024 A disabled man being taken to cast his vote in Peshawar, Pakistan. Musa Kamal for The National

Thousands of troops were on the streets and at polling stations across the country on Thursday. The borders with Iran and Afghanistan were closed temporarily as security was increased in an effort to ensure peaceful polling.

But despite the heightened security, 12 people, including two children, were killed in 51 bomb blasts, grenade attacks and shootings by militants, mostly in western provinces, the military said in a statement.

The dead included five police killed in attacks in the Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, authorities said. Two children died in a blast outside a women's polling station in Balochistan province.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed concern about the violence and the suspension of mobile services, according to a statement.