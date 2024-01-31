Imran Khan: Former Pakistani leader and wife get 14-year sentences for selling state gifts

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have been sentenced to 14 years in prison for selling state gifts, local media reported on Wednesday.

The couple were also barred from holding public office for 10 years, in a hearing at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, where Khan is being held, reported Geo TV and Dawn News.

It comes a day after Khan, the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, was sentenced to 10 years in jail for leaking state secrets.

His legal team dismissed that case as a “sham” and vowed to appeal against the sentence.

READ MORE Imran Khan says he is struggling under deluge of government charges

The latest blow to the PTI later comes just over a week before Pakistan's parliamentary elections, scheduled for February 8.

Khan who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April 2022, was handed a three-year prison sentence last August by another court for selling gifts worth more than 140 million rupees ($501,000) during his four years in office.

That sentence was later suspended, but he remains behind bars in connection with other cases.

Khan briefly attended Wednesday's court session, while Ms Bibi was not present.

His legal team will challenge the conviction – the third against Khan since his ousting – at the High Court in Islamabad, news agencies quoted Khan's lawyer Babar Awan as saying.

“It seems the judge was in a hurry to announce the verdict,” said Mr Awan.

Khan claims the charges against him are politically motivated and fears for his life.

He was shot at an election rally in November 2022 in what he described as an “assassination attempt” orchestrated by the government.

“Unfortunately, when I was in power for three and a half years, I just could not bring the powerful under the law. And they were the ones who then schemed with the army chief and conspired to remove my government,” he told The National in July.

His arrest and court cases have triggered violent protests across Pakistan.

One person was killed in May as demonstrations erupted following his arrest in Lahore by an anti-corruption agency.

His party later called on supporters to “shut down Pakistan”.