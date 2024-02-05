Grammy Awards, US and Houthis, Blinken in Middle East visit- Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

The 66th annual Grammy Awards saw Miley Cyrus win her first award in the Best Solo Performance category for her popular 2023 hit Flowers. Taylor Swift won the Best Pop Vocal Performance award and announced a new album. Scottish artist Annie Lennox ended her performance at the ceremony with a plea for peace in Gaza.

The US military said it destroyed several Houthi cruise missiles that were aimed at the Red Sea on Sunday, a day after fresh US and British air strikes on Houthi positions in Yemen.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to arrive in the Middle East on Monday as he tries to keep the war in Gaza from escalating into a broader conflict.