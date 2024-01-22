October 7 attacks were necessary, says Hamas; UAE begins work on space station - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

Hamas said the October 7 attacks that led to war with Israel were necessary but “chaos” had led to flaws in the operation.

Saudi Arabia will not establish diplomatic ties with Israel unless the Palestinian issue is resolved first, its Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said.

The US military's Central Command said that two Navy Seals who had been missing for 10 days have been declared dead after a search to find them failed.

The UAE has begun work on a lunar-orbiting station being developed by Nasa, which is set to pave the way for Emirati astronauts to take part in future Moon missions.