A person holds a placard, as families of hostages and supporters protest to call for the immediate release of hostages kidnapped during the deadly October 7 attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, outside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu residence, in Jerusalem January 21, 2024. REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun

Israel-Gaza war live: Hamas official says ‘no chance’ hostages will return to Israel

Israel's refusal to stop its offensive on Gaza is impeding their return, senior official says

  • Netanyahu rejects conditions for hostage release
  • More than 25,000 Palestinians killed and 62,681 injured since war began
  • Israel has killed 20 to 30% of Hamas fighters, report claims
  • UN says denial of Palestinian statehood 'unacceptable'
  • Israel approves PA fund transfer to Norway
  • US troops injured by Iran proxies in ballistic missile attack in Iraq
  • Iran’s Raisi says Israeli attack on IRGC will not ‘go unanswered’
Palestinian Muhammad Al Durra with his children in the ruins of a house in Rafah where they sheltered on January 11, 2024. EPA

Palestinian Muhammad Al Durra with his children in the ruins of a house in Rafah where they sheltered on January 11, 2024. EPA

Houthi fighters shout gather in Sanaa. The rebels have launched attacks in the Red Sea in response to the Gaza war. EPA

Houthi fighters shout gather in Sanaa. The rebels have launched attacks in the Red Sea in response to the Gaza war. EPA

Updated: January 22, 2024, 3:56 AM