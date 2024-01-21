Saudi Foreign Minister says no Israel ties until path to a Palestinian state

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Saudi Arabia will not establish diplomatic ties with Israel unless the Palestinian issue is resolved first, the kingdom's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said in an interview broadcast on Sunday.

“In order for the region to see true peace, to see true stability and to see real integration that delivers economic and social benefits for all of us, including Israel, is through peace, through a credible, irreversible process to a Palestine state,” Prince Faisal told CNN.

“We are fully ready. Not just Saudi Arabia, but as Arab countries, to engage in that conversation. I would hope that the Israelis would be as well, but it's up to them to make that decision.”

When asked to clarify if there could be no normal ties without a path to a credible and irreversible Palestinian state, Prince Faisal said: “That's the only way we're going to get a benefit. So, yes.”

Read More British Navy to upgrade missile systems amid calls for Red Sea de-escalation

The interview, recorded at last week’s World Economic Forum held in Davos, comes as the civilian death toll in Gaza continues to soar.

The Health Ministry in Gaza said on Sunday that more than 25,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 62,000 wounded in Israel's assault since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

“What we are seeing is the Israelis are crushing Gaza, the civilian population of Gaza,” Prince Faisal said. “This is completely unnecessary, completely unacceptable and has to stop.”