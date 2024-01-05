Israel outlines plans for future Gaza governance, Iran observes day of mourning - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has outlined proposals for how Gaza will be governed after the war is over.

Iran observed a day of mourning on Thursday after blasts killed at least 84 people marking the anniversary of the death of military commander Qassem Suleimani.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has returned to the Middle East, where he will hold talks with officials from countries including the UAE as the Israel-Gaza war continues.

Tensions are also rising in the Red Sea, with the Iran-backed Houthi rebels launching an unmanned boat packed with explosives from Yemen towards international shipping lanes. The vessel exploded before striking any ships, a US Navy official said.