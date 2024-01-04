Israel-Gaza war live: Al Arouri killing a 'flagrant Israeli attack', says Hezbollah chief

<p><img src="https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/thenational/MR66FXZ2B7QDHHXMMQBUOKI2B4.jpg">In a long-awaited speech on Wednesday, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah offered condolences to Iran on the death of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps senior commander Reza Mousavi, killed in Syria last week in a reported Israeli strike, and Hamas deputy leader Saleh Arouri, who was assassinated in an Israeli drone strike on Tuesday evening.</p><p>He called Mr Al Arouri’s death a “flagrant Israeli attack on the Dahieh suburb of Beirut".</p><p>The leader said he would split his speech into two parts, the second of which will be broadcast on Friday, “if God keeps me alive".</p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/lebanon/2024/01/03/nasrallah-if-israel-chooses-war-response-will-be-without-limits-or-constraints/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>