LATEST NEWS
Supporters hold photos of Hezbollah secretary general Hassan Nasrallah, centre, and top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani right, as people gather to watch a televised speech by Hezbollah secretary general Hassan Nasrallah on the fourth anniversary of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani death, in southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, on January 3. EPA

Israel-Gaza war live: Al Arouri killing a 'flagrant Israeli attack', says Hezbollah chief

The leader made the remarks during a long-awaited speech on Wednesday

LATEST NEWS
READ MORE
KEY INFO
  • Hezbollah leader sends condolences on death of IRGC senior chief
  • Blinken to visit Israel during Middle East trip
  • Iran condemns Israel for killing Hamas deputy in Beirut
  • UN Interim Force in Lebanon calls for restraint
  • Dozens of Israeli settlers storm Al Aqsa Mosque
  • WHO chief deplores 'unconscionable' strikes on Red Crescent in Gaza
  • Death toll in Gaza rises to 22,313, with 57,296 wounded
LIVE UPDATES
IN PICTURES
COMMENT
VIDEO
GAZA MAPS
FULL COVERAGE

Latest from the Israel-Gaza war - in pictures

Smoke rises over Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, as seen from Rafah, during sustained Israeli air strikes. AFP

PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT

Smoke rises over Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, as seen from Rafah, during sustained Israeli air strikes. AFP

undefined
undefined
Updated: January 04, 2024, 8:14 AM