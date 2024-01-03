Senior Hamas official killed in Lebanon, Hezbollah's reaction – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, the deputy head of Hamas's political bureau, Saleh Al Arouri, is killed in an Israeli strike on Beirut.

Hezbollah calls the killing of Mr Al Arouri “a serious assault on Lebanon, its people, its security, its sovereignty and its resistance”.

Five people are killed after a Japanese coastguard plane collides with a Japan Airlines passenger jet at Tokyo's Haneda Airport.

The US, the UK, France and several other countries call for an emergency UN Security Council meeting to discuss maritime issues in the Red Sea.