Colorado's top court blocks Trump from running in 2024, UN Gaza vote postponed – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

The Colorado Supreme Court has declared former US president Donald Trump ineligible to run for the White House under the US Constitution’s “insurrection clause” and removed him from the state’s presidential primary ballot.

A UN Gaza vote on a resolution calling for a halt to hostilities to enable critical aid deliveries to civilians in the strip is postponed again as member states wrangle over its wording while aid efforts in the enclave near collapse.

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh is set to visit Egypt on Wednesday for talks on a ceasefire in Gaza and a prisoner exchange with Israel, a source close to the Palestinian group says.

In the UAE, the fourth and final unit of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant has been completed, the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation says.