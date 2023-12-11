Cop28 President not satisfied with pace of talks, UAE green-powered action plan - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, Cop28 President Dr Sultan Al Jaber said he was not satisfied with the speed and pace of the talks at the climate summit despite the good progress that's been made.

The UAE announces a new green-powered action plan to help achieve the country's environmental goals.

A boy, 14, who was among dozens of Palestinian men detained by Israeli troops last week says he was kept blindfolded, beaten and given little to eat or drink for five days.

Retailer Zara faces a backlash for its latest campaign, which features statues with missing limbs surrounded by rubble, bearing resemblance to the destruction in Gaza.