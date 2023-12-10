Sheikh Mohammed sets out new UAE sustainability drive

The UAE on Sunday set out a green-powered action plan aimed at driving efforts to achieve new environmental goals.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, set out the sustainability strategy at a meeting of the UAE Cabinet at Expo City Dubai, which is hosting the key Cop28 climate conference.

He said 10 initiatives and decisions were approved during the ministerial gathering, including the adoption of a framework for the Biodiversity Strategy 2031.

The scheme will monitor and protect natural ecosystems and bolster sustainability.

دولة الإمارات تواصل العمل بكل جدية ونشاط في مجال الاستدامة والتغير المناخي وجهودنا في هذا القطاع موازية لجهود التنمية الاقتصادية وهي مقوم أساسي وثابت في مسيرتنا التنموية الشاملة والمستمرة بإذن الله pic.twitter.com/lBH9wUGS2m — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) December 10, 2023

The UAE Cabinet also agreed to support a global drive to remove carbon from the waste sector and set up a national registry of carbon credits, which would enable government and private institutions to evaluate and document their contributions to reducing emissions.

"We also approved the country’s fifth national communication report to be submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention, which documents the success of national efforts in reducing carbon emissions in various sectors," Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

He said the Cabinet had approved the release of a first report on the nation's long-term, low-carbon development strategy.

Ministers agreed to establish a company to run electrical vehicle charging stations and the launch of a policy for sustainable aviation fuel and smart construction.

"The UAE continues to work seriously and actively in the field of sustainability and climate change, and our efforts in this sector are parallel to the efforts of economic development," Sheikh Mohammed wrote.

He said the UAE's green vision was an "essential and constant component of our comprehensive and continuous development process".

Cop28 is due to conclude on Tuesday, with crucial negotiations on efforts to phase out or phase down fossil fuels and limit global temperature rises viewed as key to its success.