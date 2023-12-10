Zara's 'twisted' campaign sparks backlash after resemblance to Gaza destruction

Zara is facing backlash after using statues with missing limbs surrounded by rubble in an advertising campaign.

Images published by the Spanish retailer have been compared to the destruction in Gaza. In the photographs, model Kristen McMenamy also poses with mannequins wrapped in white cloth and plastic.

The campaign, named The Jacket, is part of the brand's atelier series, which it describes as "a limited edition collection from the house celebrating our commitment to craftsmanship and passion for artistic expression".

Commenting on Zara's post about the campaign, Melanie Elturk, chief executive of fashion brand Haute Hijab, said: "This is sick. What kind of sick, twisted and sadistic images am I looking at?"

Zara's latest campaign depicts Kristen McMenamy next to a mannequin wrapped in white plastic. The image has been deleted from the company's social media. Photo: Zara

Palestinian artist Hazem Harb has also commented on the campaign and called for a boycott of the brand.

"There is a sinister depravity in the commercial mind that produced this ad, while we are living a real time genocide. There is no way this is not intentional," Harb wrote on Instagram. "Using death and destruction as a backdrop for fashion is beyond sinister, its complicity and should outrage us as consumers. Boycott Zara."

Harb also shared footage of his 2008 video installation Burned Bodies, which was shown at the Citta dell'Altra Economia, Rome, and bears a resemblance to the Zara campaign.

Instagram influencers Dr Noor Amra and Dr Hina Cheema, who run the @eyegirlmd and @storyofstyle accounts, shared images of the Zara campaign in a joint post.

"I refuse to believe that the PR team of a global firm like Zara wouldn’t have considered the optics of their new campaign released in the middle of a genocide," they wrote on Instagram.

"We have all seen the devastating images of shrouded bodies coming out of Gaza this is just an example but there are thousands more. It’s clearly a deliberate mock to Palestinians. They know exactly what they are doing."

READ MORE Lebanese-Palestinian designer empowers refugee women one stitch at a time

Responding to their post, Mona Kattan, the global president of Huda Beauty, wrote: "Sick."

Photographed by Tim Walker with art direction by French-American company Baron & Baron, the images feature American model McMenamy wearing a series of different jackets in a stark white room, surrounded by wooden crates and concrete rubble.

Statues are missing limbs, while mannequins and structures have been wrapped in white cloth, as well as clear and white plastic. One image, which appears to have been deleted from the campaign on the Zara website and social media, depicts McMenamy wearing a studded leather jacket, with a mannequin hovering behind her wrapped plastic.

From the series of images featuring the studded jacket, the only photograph that remains online is a close-up of the garment.

Zara has not responded to the backlash. The National has contacted the company for a comment.

In October, Israeli Arabs called for a boycott of Zara after its franchise owner hosted far-right political figure Itamar Ben Gvir for an election campaign event in Raanana, according to a report by Israeli news channel N12.

Videos posted on social media showed people burning clothing sold by the fashion chain after the gathering hosted by Joey Schwebel, chairman of Trimera Brands, the Israeli franchise holder for Zara.

Zara was founded in Spain in 1975. The chain has more than 2,000 stores in more than 90 countries, with multiple outlets in the UAE including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah.