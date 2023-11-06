WHO chief concerned about Gaza's telecoms services, emergency care offered – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

World Health Organisation chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus demands the restoration of phone and internet networks in Gaza after they were cut on Sunday.

The UAE’s Burjeel Holdings joins forces with two Egyptian medical groups to offer emergency care for children injured in the war in Gaza.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warns Iran-backed militias on Sunday that Washington will take every step necessary to protect its troops in Iraq and Syria, where they have come under repeated attacks in recent weeks.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Cop28 President-designate and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, welcomes an agreement on the loss and damage fund reached by a special UN committee in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.