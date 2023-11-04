Dr Al Jaber hails agreement to operationalise loss and damage fund

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Cop28 President-designate, welcomed on Saturday an agreement reached by the Transitional Committee that paves the way for an agreement to operationalise the loss and damage fund.

The committee agreed on a recommended approach to operationalise the fund and funding arrangements for loss and damage, which will be discussed and potentially adopted at Cop28, Wam reported.

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, COP28 President, welcomed the agreement reached by the Transitional Committee today, which paves the way for an agreement at #COP28 to operationalize the Loss and Damage Fund.#DrSultanAlJaber #TC5 #LossAndDamage pic.twitter.com/hpVV19uQ9I — COP28 UAE (@COP28_UAE) November 4, 2023

"I welcome the agreement reached today in Abu Dhabi by the Transitional Committee," said Dr Al Jaber, who is also the UAE's Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.

"This clear and strong recommendation to operationalise the loss and damage fund and funding arrangements paves the way for agreement at Cop28.

"Billions of people, lives and livelihoods who are vulnerable to the effects of climate change depend upon the adoption of this recommended approach at Cop28."

Wealthy countries – often the worst emitters – are disproportionately contributing to climate change, leading to devastating droughts, floods and rising sea levels in developing countries.

To aid developing countries in adapting to the future complications of climate change, the loss and damage fund was agreed to at Cop27 in Egypt last year, but decisions over who would administer it and where the money would come from were delayed to Cop28.

Cop28 will be held in Dubai from November 30 to December 12.