UAE and Egyptian health groups to care for children injured in Gaza

The UAE’s Burjeel Holdings has joined forces with two Egyptian medical groups to offer emergency care for children injured in the war in Gaza.

Alongside Egypt’s Response Plus Holding (RPM) and Cleopatra Hospitals Group, Burjeel will care for children who are able to leave Gaza via the Rafah crossing.

“Burjeel Holdings and RPM will facilitate the transportation of the children requiring secondary and tertiary care to hospitals in Cairo and Abu Dhabi, ensuring they receive the highest standard of care. Patients with advanced medical needs will be transported to Cairo,” the medical groups said on Saturday.

They added that those “requiring comprehensive, high-end care for complex conditions, including orthopaedic issues, paediatric and neonatal intensive care, surgical interventions, and plastic and reconstructive surgeries, will be admitted to Abu Dhabi’s Burjeel Medical City.’’

Burjeel would also provide counselling services for the children and families “to support their mental health during this challenging time”, the statement said.

As part of the agreement a field hospital with 60 beds would be constructed at the Rafah crossing.

The initiative was agreed on Saturday and will begin subject to obtaining approvals.

“Our collaboration with Cleopatra Hospitals Group is a testament to our shared commitment to serving communities in need,” said Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, founder and chairman of Burjeel Holdings and chairman of RPM.

Almost 4,000 Palestinian children have died since the outbreak of war less than four weeks ago. Many more have been injured, trapped under rubble and exposed to disease as a result of the conflict, in which Israel is laying siege to the Gaza Strip in response to the attacks on Israeli communities by Hamas on October 7.