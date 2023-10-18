Hundreds killed in Gaza hospital bombing, President Biden to visit Israel – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

Hundreds of people are killed in an Israeli strike on a Gaza hospital packed with wounded people and displaced residents seeking shelter.

US President Joe Biden cancels his meeting in Amman with Arab leaders after the hospital attack while Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says the missile strike is a "hideous war massacre" that cannot be tolerated.

Lebanon's Hezbollah says Wednesday will be "a day of unprecedented anger" against Israel and Mr Biden's planned visit to the country.