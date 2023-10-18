LATEST UPDATES
Some protesters try to stop other protesters not to attack the French Embassy in Tehran, Iran during an anti-Israel protest, early Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Israel-Gaza war live: Protests erupt after Gaza hospital strike kills hundreds

Initial estimates by the Gaza Health Ministry say at least 500 people were dead in the strike on the Al Ahli Arab Hospital

  • Renewed Israeli strikes overnight as Gaza mourns hundreds killed in hospital attack
  • Protests erupt around the world with regional leaders condemning Israel’s strikes
  • US President Joe Biden heads to Israel but Amman visit and summit cancelled
  • Four Hezbollah fighters killed in Israeli bombardment in southern Lebanon
  • Hamas says Israeli hostages remain bargaining chip for release of Palestinians
  • Death toll in Gaza rises to 3,000 and 12,500 injured
Protests erupt after Gaza hospital strike kills hundreds

People clash with anti-riot policemen outside the Israeli consulate during a protest to show solidarity with Palestinians, in Istanbul. AFP

Tens of thousands rally around the world in support of Israel and Palestinians

Palestine supporters protest at Hyde Park in Sydney. Getty Images

Blinken's visit to the Middle East

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to members of the media before leaving Cairo, en route to Jordan. AP

Israel-Gaza war: Latest pictures

A medic carries a Palestinian child injured during Israeli air strikes into a hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. AFP

At UN headquarters in New York City, Rachel Zeitchik, right, and Jay Zeitchik attend an event for families of Israelis kidnapped by Hamas. AFP

Satellite images show Israeli bombardment on Gaza

Demonstrations in Europe

Protestors hold Palestinian flags and red flares during a demonstration at Place de la Republique in Paris. Reuters

Updated: October 18, 2023, 4:14 AM