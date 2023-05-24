Dr Sultan Al Jaber on Africa climate battle, UAE astronaut celebrates birthday - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Cop28 President-designate, calls for a major boost to public and private finance to help Africa battle climate change and UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi – who celebrated his birthday orbiting Earth on Tuesday – told his hometown Al Ain that he is missing his mother's cooking and loved ones, during a live call from the International Space Station.

Jordan and Iraq have agreed to ease visa procedures and resume Iraqi oil flows to the kingdom, while negotiations to avert a US debt default look set to go to the wire, with talks resuming next Tuesday after President Joe Biden and the Republican Speaker of the House failed to reach agreement ahead of a June 1 deadline.