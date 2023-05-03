US 'encouraged' after Arab-Syria meeting, Cop28 summit in the UAE — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, the UAE’s Cop28 President-designate, says getting global climate goals back on track means the summit in Dubai must rise to meet high expectations and overcome low levels of trust, especially in the countries hardest hit by climate change.

US President Joe Biden's administration said it was “encouraged” after an Arab meeting in Jordan to discuss normalising ties with Syria, despite US opposition to bringing the country back into the fold.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund aims to create 1.8 million jobs and increase its assets to 4 trillion Saudi riyals ($1 trillion) as the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund continues to increase investments to support the growth of the Saudi economy, the Arab world's largest.

Emirates will deliver a strong set of annual financial results for its fiscal year that ended on March 31, as air travel demand, particularly in leisure, records strong growth, the airline's chief has said.