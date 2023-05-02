Emirates to deliver 'exceptionally good' annual earnings, Tim Clark says

Emirates will deliver a strong set of annual financial results for its fiscal year ended March 31, as air travel demand, particularly in the leisure segment, records strong growth, the airline's boss has said.

The airline is expected to release its results this month.

Emirates quickly ramped up its operations and added capacity as demand rebounded following the Covid-19 pandemic, its president Tim Clark said at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai on Tuesday.

“We moved quickly and we moved first, and we have a set of results which are exceptionally good this year,” Mr Clark said.

Emirates, the world's largest long-haul airline, reported a record first-half profit of Dh4 billion ($1.1billion) in the April to September period, compared with a loss of Dh5.8 billion in the same period last year.

Air travel demand will continue to be "robust" as economic recessions are temporary and leisure bookings will continue to grow, lifting up the hospitality sector, according to Mr Clark.

The airline currently has 165 aircraft on order “and probably more coming” as it continues to grow its business over the coming years, he said, without elaborating.

The airline's home base will host the biennial Dubai Airshow in November, when plane makers will vie to announce the highest number of commercial jet deals.