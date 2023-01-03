Ronaldo arrives in Saudi Arabia, Iran activists' message, UAE's key priorities — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Cristiano Ronaldo arrives in Saudi Arabia to finalise his deal with Al Nassr, after agreeing to the terms of a two-and-a-half year contract.

Iran activists issue a New Year's “victory” message as anti-government protests enter their third month.

Oman's social security recipients receive their biggest boost in six years in the sultanate's 2023 fiscal budget.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has set out the UAE's five key priorities for the new year during the first Cabinet meeting of 2023.