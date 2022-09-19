Queen Elizabeth's funeral, Saudi Arabia GDP, Tunisia IMF loan - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, world leaders arrive in London for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, while S&P affirms Saudi Arabia’s rating on ‘robust GDP growth’ as oil prices trade higher.

Tunisia is expected to reach a deal on an IMF loan in weeks and Egypt’s Suez Canal expects its annual revenue to increase by $700 million following an increase in transit fees in 2023.