Adnoc's nuclear and solar power, UAE 'obvious choice' for spaceport, Halloween - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, a senior vice president from Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin aerospace company says the UAE would be an “obvious choice” for a spaceport and Adnoc announces it aims to meet up to 100 per cent of its power requirements from solar and nuclear.

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, recently arrested, has been returned home and is under heavy security and internet searches for Halloween costume ideas are gaining interest online.

Updated: October 27th 2021, 5:08 AM

EDITORS PICKS

PODCASTS
image
Adnoc's nuclear and solar power, UAE spaceport, Halloween - Trending
image
Emirates airline recruitment, Sudan military coup, Facebook Papers - Trending
image
Expo to hit 1m visitors, Ed Sheeran's Covid result, Pakistan beat India - Trending
image
Hatta plans unveiled, Imran Khan in Saudi Arabia, Baldwin speaks on shooting - Trending