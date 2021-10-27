Adnoc's nuclear and solar power, UAE 'obvious choice' for spaceport, Halloween - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, a senior vice president from Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin aerospace company says the UAE would be an “obvious choice” for a spaceport and Adnoc announces it aims to meet up to 100 per cent of its power requirements from solar and nuclear.

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, recently arrested, has been returned home and is under heavy security and internet searches for Halloween costume ideas are gaining interest online.