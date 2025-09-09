Adnan Joubran on Le Trio, Mahmoud Darwish, and hearing Palestine

The music of Adnan Joubran is more than a family affair.
A member of Le Trio Joubran – the Palestinian oud ensemble formed with his brothers Samir and Wissam – the Nazareth-born musician grew up in a house filled with sound: a father who was a master oud maker and a mother who was a singer.
Carrying that legacy forward on stage has become more than keeping a tradition alive. For over two decades, whether solo or with the trio, Joubran has performed on stages from Ramallah to New York, transmitting the culture of Palestine through music built on the poetry of Mahmoud Darwish and collaborations with figures such as Roger Waters and Brian Eno.
Each song recorded and concert played is as much a celebration of Palestinian culture as it is a form of resilience. In this episode of Tarab, ahead of London shows at the Barbican Centre on November 29 and a solo performance at Wembley Arena on September 17 at the Together for Palestine event, host Saeed Saeed speaks to Joubran about touring during the Israel-Gaza war and using the studio as a space of resistance and healing.
