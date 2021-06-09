How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast

With a potential new Iran nuclear deal on the horizon and the lifting of US sanctions on Tehran, up to to 1.5 million bpd of oil exports could be set to return to the market. However, the country's energy sector is in dire need of both cash and international equipment

The National's columnist Robin Mills discusses what is still an uncertain outlook for Iran's oil and gas industry with host Mustafa Alrawi.

In this episode

The future of the Iranian oil industries (0m 55s)

Dynamics of the market (5m 41s)

The energy transition and Iran (10m 32s)

Challenges for Iran's new leadership (14m 23s)

