Blinken: Iran deal breaches could reduce nuclear breakout time to ‘weeks’

US secretary of state defends nuclear diplomacy with Tehran and gives more insight into its level of support for Hamas

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said Iran could cut its nuclear weapon breakout time to “a matter of weeks” should it continue to escalate its breaches of the 2015 nuclear deal.

“The programme is galloping forward,” Mr Blinken told the House of Representatives' foreign affairs committee.

“The agreement pushed [breakout time] into a year or more. It’s now down, by published reports, to a few months at best.

"And if this continues, it will get down to a matter of weeks, exactly what we sought to avoid and what the agreement stopped.”

Since former president Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018, Iran has steadily increased its breaches of the accord.

It installed advanced centrifuges at its Natanz nuclear site while stockpiling 2.5 kilograms of 60 per cent enriched uranium, 90kg of 20 per cent enriched uranium and 5,000kg of 5 per cent enriched uranium.

Read More

 Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi said questions had yet to be answered by Iran. EPAIran has yet to answer questions around uranium particles, says IAEA

Iran's networks of influence in Britain revealed by think tank report

Future of Iran's oil industry remains uncertain as it heads to the polls

President Joe Biden has offered to lift the Trump administration's sanctions on Iran as part of a “compliance for compliance” return to the deal.

But Washington and Tehran are slowly arguing over which sanctions the US will need to lift and what activities Iran will have to suspend through indirect, months-long talks in Vienna.

Mr Blinken again questioned Iran’s willingness to return to compliance with the deal.

“It remains unclear whether Iran is willing and prepared to do what it needs to do to come back into compliance, so we’re still testing that proposition,” Mr Blinken said.

The Iranian elections scheduled for next week could further delay nuclear diplomacy as hardline cleric Ebrahim Raisi, a staunch critic of the deal, is overwhelmingly favoured to win after the Guardian Council barred more moderate candidates from running.

But supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has the final say on all security matters and has allowed the Vienna talks to proceed in hopes of seeing the sanctions removed.

Mr Blinken also criticised Iran’s support for Hamas after the militants sent a barrages of rocket attacks into Israel last month following weeks of mounting tension in Jerusalem.

But he said that the rockets Hamas fired did not come from Iran.

“The best public assessment is that in its most recent incident, most of the rockets were indigenously produced in Gaza by Hamas,” Mr Blinken said.

“Iran’s support for Hamas has been a persistent problem for a long time, a problem that existed before the nuclear deal, that continued during the nuclear deal and continues today despite the so-called maximum pressure campaign when we’re out of the deal."

Updated: June 8, 2021 03:24 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Peter Rosalita, 10, with his parents Ruel Rosalita and Vilma Villegas in Abu Dhabi. The National 

Abu Dhabi's Peter Rosalita on his 'America's Got Talent' journey

Television
A police car passes the location where a family of five was hit by a driver, in London, Ontario, Monday, June 7, 2021. AP Photo

Four killed in 'targeted' attack on Muslims in Canada's Ontario

The Americas
A dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine is given at the Kindi Hospital in Iraq's capital, Baghdad. AFP

What are the Covid-19 variants and how do Alpha, Beta and Delta differ?

Health
An artificial reef off Destin, Florida. AP

UAE support to restore hurricane-hit Florida Keys reefs delivers hope out of devastation

Environment
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will be on board the 'New Shepard' rocket when it attempts to fly to space in July. AP

Jeff Bezos will fly to space on Blue Origin rocket in July

The Americas
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez
epa08673114 Jobless graduates wear hard hats and fluro vests during a protest near the green zone in central Baghdad, Iraq, 16 September 2020. Thousands of university graduates and jobless continue their protests against the lack of job opportunities and basic services, near the heavily fortified Green Zone which houses the Iraqi government offices in Baghdad. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL *** Local Caption *** 56346531

Beyond the Headlines: Cash for jobs in Iraq's government