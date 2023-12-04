Business Extra: Climate Edition - Young advocates in the Middle East (part 2)

In this episode of the Business Extra podcast, host Cody Combs interviews three young climate advocates from the UAE, Morocco and Mauritania.

Recording from the Cop28 climate summit in Dubai, the climate advocates spoke about the different challenges in their communities, in addition to the work they do in reimagining the future of energy, examining the interplay between climate change and conflict, and enlisting corporate participation in reforestation efforts.

They also shared how the Cop28 International Youth Climate Delegates programme has helped them to develop their ideas and projects.

The first part of this episode, which features two climate advocates from Lebanon and Jordan, can be listened to here.