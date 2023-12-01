Business Extra: Climate Edition - Young advocates in the Middle East

In this episode of the Business Extra podcast, host Cody Combs interviews two young environmental game-changers from Lebanon and Jordan, exploring the pivotal moments that ignited their commitment to advocating for the environment in their countries.

The conversation took place at the heart of the Cop28 climate summit in Dubai, where tens of thousands of people are gathering from November 30 until December 12 for one common cause: committing to sustainability.

The climate advocates, who are members of the Cop28 International Youth Climate Delegates programme, share their actions and priorities towards securing a sustainable future.