Business Extra: What can we learn from previous financial crashes amid recession fears?

The global economy has weathered the most tumultuous century in modern history and most of the previous financial crises have shared similarities from which we can learn.

So writes Dr Linda Yueh, CBE, in her new book, The Great Crashes: Lessons from Global Meltdowns and How to Prevent Them.

She joins Business Extra host Kelsey Warner this week to share her analysis of major market crashes, from currency crunches and Japan's housing crisis to the dot-com bust and the Covid-19 pandemic, she shares the underlying factors that led to these meltdowns and what we can learn to help avoid or recover from future crises.

Read more

Biden declares 'crisis averted' in debt ceiling bill passage

How would a US debt default affect the Middle East?

A global recession in second half of 2023 expected to significantly hit IT spending