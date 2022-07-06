Dar Al Takaful chief executive on merger - Business Extra

Sharia-compliant insurers Dar Al Takaful and Watania on Tuesday completed their merger to create the UAE's largest insurance provider after securing the approval of regulatory authorities and shareholders.

Gautam Datta, chief executive of Dar Al Takaful talks to hosts Mustafa Alrawi and Kelsey Warner about the merger and how it happened. He also discusses the challenges and opportunities for the sector after the Covid-19 pandemic and amid inflationary pressures.

In this episode

The difference between Islamic insurance and conventional insurance (54s)

The merger (2m 56s)

Focus on the future (6m 46s)

How the pandemic affected insurance claims (8m 58s)

Global instability and the new normal (12m 27s)

Plans on expansion (15m 26s)

