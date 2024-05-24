Beyond the Headlines: What’s next for Iran after Raisi’s death?

The sudden death of a president and his foreign minister would send any country into disarray and chaos.

But that’s not exactly what happened in Iran after a helicopter crash killed Ebrahim Raisi and Hossein Amirabdollahian on Sunday.

Raisi, a 63-year-old ultraconservative cleric, had once been seen as a potential successor to current supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, after being groomed for the presidency for years. He won in the 2021 elections but with a record-low turnout.

In this week’s Beyond The Headlines, host Nada AlTaher looks into who’s currently in charge of Iran, who will succeed Raisi and what impact the events could have on the country's foreign policy.