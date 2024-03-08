Ramadan in Gaza: Living under threat, fighting for food and longing for peace

Ramadan this year will be different for the people of Gaza with Israel continuing an air and ground assault that has gone on for five months now. The threat of famine looms due to the limited supply of food and the disrupted process of getting aid in.

In most Muslim households across the world, families would usually stock up on ingredients and food supplies to accommodate the month of fasting from sunrise to sunset for almost 30 days. But traditional Ramadan customs and rituals in Gaza are now overshadowed by the struggle for survival.

In this week’s episode of Beyond The Headlines, days before Ramadan begins, host Nada AlTaher speaks to Gazans who will observe the month of fasting in makeshift tents, and Steve Sosebee, founder of HEAL Palestine, discusses the humanitarian crisis and the lack of access to food and shelter there.